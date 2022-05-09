Lady Louise Windsor’s role marking the Queen’s Jubilee will be emotional

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lady Louise Windsor’s role marking the Queen’s Jubilee will be hugely emotional as she prepares for a special event.

The Queen’s granddaughter is reportedly set to take on a major role in the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lady Louise is known to have been close to Prince Philip and it’s claimed she’ll be paying tribute to him at this special event.

This royal news comes as we revealed the major first Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will finally experience next month .

This year is undoubtedly an historic one for the Queen, but as she prepares for her Platinum Jubilee weekend, it’s also tinged with heartache. Last month Her Majesty marked the first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death, which might not have changed the royal line of succession but changed the monarchy as we know it. The prospect of celebrating the first Jubilee without the Duke of Edinburgh since her reign began is also likely a strange and sad one for the monarch.

So it’s perhaps all the more special that their granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly set for an emotional Jubilee role that pays tribute to both her grandparents.

Video of the Week

Louise, who is the daughter of the Queen and Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has long shared her late grandfather’s passion for carriage driving. Now, according to The Telegraph, she will showcase her skills at the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This year the show will run from 12th-15th May, ahead of June’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. It will also be putting on a special Platinum Jubilee gala event and the publication has claimed that this year’s show will focus on how the Queen and Philip have championed and helped to safe rare breed horses and ponies.

They added that the Duke of Edinburgh’s carriage, which featured in his funeral last year will be driven by Louise at the evening gala event.

After his death it was suggested that Philip left Louise his carriage and two of his Fell Ponies. Now over a year after losing him and in what is one of the biggest moments in the Queen’s reign, it’s lovely to think that Louise is reportedly set to honour both her beloved grandparents.

Opening up about how much Philip inspired her carriage driving hobby, 18-year-old Louise, who isn’t a Princess, got candid during an appearance on the Prince Philip BBC documentary last year. She explained, “It’s incredible to have learned first hand from him. After a competition, he would always ask how it went. His eyes would light up because he just gets so excited when he talks about it.”

“When we would go carriage driving, he would take me on a different route every day, I do not know how he managed to do that, and tell me all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything,” Louise added.