We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been described as “literally amazing” by her grandson-in-law Mike Tindall as he praised how she “lead by example” at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Queen has been praised by Mike Tindall, husband of her granddaughter Zara, as he described the way she “lead by example” at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 guests attended this poignant service and the Queen was forced to sit alone, though not in the front row, with her family spaced out around her.

Whilst Prince Philip’s passing has not changed the royal line of succession, it has changed the monarchy as we know it. Having been married to the Queen for 73 years, he had an enormous role in her life and the lives of their four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The newest arrival to the family, little Lucas Philip Tindall, is understood not to have met his great-grandfather before Philip passed away. Though Zara and Mike’s choice of Philip as a middle name for their baby boy is a touching tribute.

Now Mike has spoken out on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, about her bravery for having “separated herself” in line with guidelines, despite her enormous grief.

“My love for the Queen was even better, she sat there completely on her own”, Mike said.

“She separated herself. She knew this is what the world is right now, and thought I’m going to lead by example. She’s amazing, literally amazing.”

He went on to share that there were a few “eerie moments” for the Royal Family.

“It could have been his hat on the carriage that he rides, or his gloves, or it could be the hat on his coffin, and the sword, the bugler, the piper,” he explained.

Video of the Week

The choice to place the Duke of Edinburgh’s Royal Navy Officer’s sword and naval cap on his coffin was certainly a very moving one on this sad day.

Mike continued: “There were a lot of things that brought home memories and it was a sad day but you know I think it was very well run and he was very well looked after.

“He was very well looked after and hopefully he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”