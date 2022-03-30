The Queen’s strict royal family motto that Meghan Markle struggled with

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s most famous mantra is believed to be one of the reasons Meghan Markle struggled with royal family life.

The Queen lives by the royal motto “never complain, never explain”, a rule first drummed into her by her mother.

The strict way of life is believed to be one of the aspects of royal family fame that Meghan Markle struggled to abide by.

This royal news comes after the Queen’s teary moment at Prince Philip’s memorial service left royal fans heartbroken.

The Queen’s famous phrase “never complain, never explain” is something she has carried throughout her reign, remaining silent and neutral in the face of many controversial times, as per her mother’s mantra.

It’s something that royal experts claim would have made life within the royal fold particularly hard for Meghan, as it meant she was unable to hit back to the negative press attention and social media trolling that she was subject to after she married Prince Harry.

Prior to her new life in the royal spotlight, former Suits star Meghan was active on social media and had her own blog called The Tig where she shared her thoughts and advice.

Video of the Week

When she married Harry, she had to wipe the internet clean of her social media presence, stepping away from that part of her life to abide by royal rules.

Back in 2019, shortly after Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, royal pro Victoria Arbiter predicted that “never complain, never explain” would prove problematic for the Duchess of Sussex, who spoke out about her hardship within the royal family in her and Harry’s iconic Oprah interview after they stepped back from their duties and moved to LA.

Victoria said at the time, “I think really she is doing incredibly well. It’s very difficult when you come from a celebrity background where a publicist can stand up for you or come out and say ‘no, that report is categorically untrue.’

“But, generally speaking, members of the public follow the Queen Mother’s well-worn mantra: ‘Never complain, never explain.’ And so you have to sit back while the world’s media and social media just comment.”