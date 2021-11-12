We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana was too afraid to ask for seconds in front of the Queen, often sneaking to the kitchen after meals, according to a former palace chef.

Ex-royal chef Darren McGrady claims that Princess Diana was reluctant to have a second plate at the Queen’s table and preferred to visit the kitchen afterwards.

The Princess of Wales was reportedly embarrassed by the simple act of eating with the Queen.

Darren McGrady, worked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace for 11 years before cooking exclusively for Diana in her Kensington Palace home after her split from Prince Charles.

In a recent YouTube video, the famed chef, who is depicted in the upcoming film Spencer, starring recently engaged Kristen Stewart, recalls what it was like to cook for the People’s Princess.

He shared the one thing she would never do when eating with her mother-in-law, The Queen, explaining,”I knew the Princess would come down to the kitchen for seconds.

“She was too scared to ask for seconds in front of the Queen.”

During the pair’s secret dessert time in the kitchen, he and the princess would sit, eat, and talk about two of their favourite topics: the musicals Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, Darren recalled.

Diana’s favourite dessert was crêpe soufflée, according to the ex Palace chef, and Darren made sure that she was able to enjoy it whenever she dined with the Queen.

Darren, who was in charge of the lunch menu, explained that he had to give the Queen two dessert choices. He’d purposefully choose the crêpe soufflée over another dessert he felt the Queen wouldn’t care for so Diana could have her favourite.

The Queen is said to never reveal a list of her favourite foods since she does not want the same dishes given to her at every official occasion.

Darren explained , “It worked every time. So the princess got her crepe soufflé when she came to visit the Queen.”

But it wasn’t just Diana’s favourite dessert; the chef recalls having to “fight off all the other chefs from digging in” after the royals had finished eating it.

Darren also admitted that he never called Diana by her first name, adding, “I respected her title too much. I always called her Your Royal Highness.

He also confessed that the depiction of Diana’s bulimia in the likes of Spencer and The Crown were very real, in fact, dubbing them an “understatement”.

“The bulimia? It did happen. That’s an understatement, the Princess was struggling.”