The Queen has reportedly welcomed a sweet new family member named in honour of her and Prince William and Kate Middleton would likely approve.

It’s claimed Her Majesty is now the proud owner of a prize-winning cocker spaniel named Lissy, joining her other beloved pets.

The arrival of Lissy into her life comes amid a challenging time and the Queen isn’t the only royal believed to have a love for this breed.

This royal news comes as the Queen faces double heartache as she returns to Sandringham for a poignant anniversary .

The Queen’s corgis never fail to delight royal fans over the years, whether the monarch is spotted out walking them, or they make a special appearance in photographs inside Buckingham Palace. However it now seems like Her Majesty could possibly have introduced a new canine member of The Firm to her existing dogs and she’s strayed away from her usual favoured breeds of corgis and dorgis (a sweet dachshund and corgi mix).

According to the Mail on Sunday’s Talk of the Town, the Queen has reportedly welcomed a four-year-old cocker spaniel to the family.

The publication went on to claim that the cocker spaniel is a prize-winner and was top dog at the Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, supposedly beating 38 others to become the Queen’s first gun dog champion. The spaniel, Wolferton Drama, is even said to be known more colloquially as ‘Lissy’ in tribute to Her Majesty.

And it seems she certainly has a loveable personality, having grown up a lot since she was a puppy. It’s alleged that trainer Ian Openshaw explained, “Lissy used to be a bit of a monkey when she was younger, but she has really come into her own now.’

If these reports are indeed true, then the Queen has welcomed Lissy at what is a very challenging time for the royals.

Just days ago, the Queen banished Prince Andrew from social media after previously stripping him of his royal patronages and military honours. Whilst now the Queen faces months of heartbreak as a series of devastating family anniversaries approach.

Facing such a difficult period, the Queen will no doubt draw great comfort from Lissy and her other pets. And her reported choice to welcome a cocker spaniel is something Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely greatly approve of.

The couple are believed to have become proud owners of another cocker spaniel just before their beloved pet Lupo died in November 2020.

Recently, Kate gave a rare update on the Cambridge family pet, but still not much is known about their second spaniel. It’s thought that she was a gift from James Middleton and that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “besotted” with their new arrival.

Now it seems like she could have another spaniel to play with if the Queen introduces the new family member in the future.