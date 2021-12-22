We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s Christmas plans could dramatically change after reports have suggested a senior royal might not be able to join her for the festivities.

The Queen was expected to spend Christmas with her loved ones as she marks her first festive season since losing Prince Philip.

Reports have alleged that Princess Anne’s husband has tested positive for Covid-19, potentially plunging Christmas plans into chaos.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card 2021 could be set to honour Princess Diana for the first time .

The Queen cancelled her pre-Christmas lunch with other members of The Firm earlier this week, just days before it was announced she would be remaining at Windsor Castle for the festive period. Before the Queen cancelled Christmas at Sandringham, she was expected to host her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Norfolk, as is tradition for the family. However, now it seems she could end up marking her first Christmas since the death of her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, without several senior royals.

It’s not yet been confirmed who might still visit the Queen over Christmas despite the change of venue. However, reports have now alleged that Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the monarch’s son-in-law has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Hello! magazine, Sir Timothy is believed to be isolating and following all government guidelines at the Gatcombe Park home he shares with Princess Anne. As a result, it’s currently considered unlikely that the Princess Royal will visit her mother over Christmas and it’s been suggested by some that Anne is also isolating.

The reports have not been confirmed by the Royal Family themselves. Though if they do turn out to be correct then the Queen could end up marking this poignant Christmas without her only daughter and son-in-law.

These new reports come at what is already a difficult time for the Queen, with other royal relatives already understood to not be coming to visit for Christmas. It was previously thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could bring Lilibet and Archie to the UK for the festivities.

Despite this it’s recently been claimed that the Sussexes will not join the Queen for Christmas after all and will instead celebrate in the US. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children are amongst the royals who regularly celebrate with the monarch, but their attendance this year is also not certain.

And in light of the new reports regarding Sir Timothy, it seems that Her Majesty could potentially face a quieter Christmas without certain close loved ones this year. This might make Christmas 2021 even more heartbreaking for the Queen as she reflects on the loss of Prince Philip, whilst missing her daughter and son-in-law.

The Queen will no doubt draw special comfort from the royals who do end up visiting her over the Christmas period this year.