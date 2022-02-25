We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly gave Kate Middleton private lessons on how to act like a royal before she let her marry Prince William.

With all the expectations, duty, and seemingly infinite rules to follow, marrying into the royal family must be terrifying.

Because she didn’t come from a royal or high-society family, Kate Middleton had a lot to learn in the months leading up to her 2011 wedding to Prince William. But, as reported by MyLondon, the Queen gave her special lessons to make sure she was up to the job before she and Wills tied the knot.

The Duchess may be one of the most popular royal women of all time, as journalist Ashley Pearson explained in the 2017 Amazon Prime documentary Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, “From the beginning, Kate Middleton had a great deal of support from the Royal Family which was really instructed by the Queen.”

The Queen also helped Kate in deciding on her official royal title, which she eventually settled on as Catherine, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge.

When Kate Middleton and Prince William were dating, the Queen is reported to have had “secret meetings” with her in order to prepare her for what was to come, which is unusual within the Royal Family.

Ashley claimed that one of Kate’s secret “princess lessons” was on how to “preserve her modesty” prior to being thrust into the spotlight as Queen Consort-to-be

“There were things like learning how to get out of a carriage without exposing your modesty and learning how to bend down to get flowers from a young girl without exposing your modesty,” she explained.

Adding, “Things that you would never think you’d have to learn but, of course, a woman in her position would certainly need to know.

“There were all kinds of small details and little bits of etiquette – how to sit, who to curtsy to, who not to curtsy to, what fork to use and whatever else they felt she needed to know. She was actually given lessons on how to be a royal wife.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate’s mother-in-law and soon-to-be Queen Consort, also offered advice on how to “hold on to a prince”.

However, royal author Robert Lacey claims that she struggled to keep up with it. In order for the relationship to continue, Camilla advised Kate to make sure her life mirrored William’s.

Robert wrote in his royal biography, Battle of Brothers, “Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable – well, basically your whole life – around his.”