The Queen is said to be surrounded by royal family members who have chosen to be at her side following her hospital admission and recent church service absence.

Her Majesty who cancelled a trip to Ireland after she was advised to ‘rest up’ having spent the night in the hospital last week was missing from a recent church service.

According to recent reports by MailOnline, the family of Queen Elizabeth II has rushed to be at her side as she rests up at home following doctors’ orders.

So far son Prince Andrew and her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor have been spotted in the castle grounds enjoying a horse ride around the royal residence.

The Queen, 95, spent a rare night in hospital following “preliminary investigations” in which a series of health checks were carried out on Wednesday 20th October.

She returned home the following morning and was said to be back at her desk undergoing light duties but at the weekend she was notably missing from the church service at Windsor Castle.

The deeply religious sovereign, who rarely fails to attend, had been due at All Saints Chapel in Windsor.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed last week, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.’

It comes after the Queen was spotted using a walking stick during an outing with Princess Anne.

It’s understood that the medical checks were airing on the side of caution but a Times source close to the Queen claimed, ‘She is knackered.”

The Queen returned to work earlier this month following her annual summer break in Balmoral, which was the first without her husband Prince Philip, who died aged 99, earlier this year.

She sparked concern from fans after Her Majesty was spotted shaking hands with international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle, with many begging for someone to protect her.

Superflu viruses are said to be spreading amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

It is not known what health checks were made on Her Majesty but her latest church service absence puts her appearance at the upcoming COP26 summit hanging in the balance.

The summit is scheduled for 1st November in Glasgow and is expected to see Prince William and Prince Charles attend alongside the Queen.