The Queen given medical warning as she cancels royal work commitments

The Queen has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland this week after she was given medical advice to rest.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch had decided not to attend her visit to Belfast today and tomorrow after she was given medical advice.

Her Majesty was photographed with a walking stick on two recent occasions and announced today that she had “reluctantly” decided to take a break.

This royal news comes after the Queen’s recent ‘risky’ outing sparked fear among fans as they begged for her to be kept safe.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

The Queen’s illness is not linked to Covid, according to royal sources.

The Queen had already sparked health fears among fans after an earlier outing with Princess Anne.

The Monarch, who will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next year, was seen visiting Westminster Abbey with a walking stick for the first time in 17 years.

Adding to statement, Buckingham Palace continued, “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

Her Majesty was scheduled to arrive in Belfast today for a number of royal engagements, having last visited with her late husband Prince Philip in 2016.

She was expected to attend a church ceremony in St Patrick’s Church, Armagh, to mark the centennial of Northern Ireland’s foundation. The Church Leaders Group, which is made up of the leaders of the island’s largest Christian churches, is preparing the Reflection and Hope Service.

A centennial of Northern Ireland is set to “mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.

The Queen has been residing at Windsor Castle since being moved from Buckingham Palace in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Doctor warnings come as the Queen declined the Oldie of the Year award, claiming that she does not fit the criteria and that “you are only as old as you feel”.

The Queen’s assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, noted in a letter published, “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient.”