The Queen's 'beautiful smile' has captured the nation's hearts as she returned to work at Windsor Castle.

The Queen has been praised for having the ‘best smile’ as she returns to work at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty has been dubbed an ‘inspiration’ as fans are in awe of her joyous look.

This royal news comes after the Queen and Prince Charles share rare display of affection as they meet up for special mother-son day.

The Queen has returned to work at Windsor with a great big smile on her face and fans have praised Her Majesty for being an ‘inspiration’.

The 95-year-old monarch, who shows no sign of retiring, was pictured visiting the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at the Guardroom at Windsor Castle – and it marks her return to work following her annual summer break at Balmoral.

But it was her warm welcome and beautiful smile she gave whilst meeting the regiment that has warmed the hearts of fans everywhere.

One fan wrote, ‘A smile that lights the room’

A second fan said, ‘Our beautiful Queen 👑 Happiness radiates’

While a third fan added, ‘What a beautiful smile’.

The Regiment is currently undertaking guard duties in London and Windsor, for the very first time and as a result, the Queen was shown the guards’ accommodation and heard about the soldiers’ visit to the UK, and their homes and families in Canada.

And despite having experienced a heart-breaking year, with the death of her husband Prince Philip and also two of her pet dogs, Elizabeth II, was still able to smile and carry on her duties.

As Captain-General of the Regiment since the Coronation in 1953, the Queen presented the Captain General’s sword, which will be awarded annually to an officer who has demonstrated exemplary leadership.

The sword has been presented to commemorate 150 years since the formation of A and B Batteries, which were the first permanent forces of what is now the Canadian Army.

One fan pointed out the Queen’s secret to looking radiant, she wrote, ‘Oh just look at her with her pink blush on her cheeks’.

And another pointed out, ‘One of the few times we see The Queen without a hat.’

The Queen was later filmed signing a letter containing her message to the Commonwealth, which will be read at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year. Today, the message was placed inside The Queen’s Baton before it began its journey to Birmingham via 72 Commonwealth territories and nations, connecting communities over 90,000 miles.

She was joined by her son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex at Buckingham Palace for the official launch.