Prince William and Kate Middleton have jetted off on holiday with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their nanny.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge kids were spotted at Heathrow airport leaving London for a family break for half term.

The family were reportedly accompanied by their Norland nanny Maria Borrallo as they headed into the airport’s exclusive Windsor Suite.

In the images shot on Thursday, future King, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen preparing to fly away on a family holiday.

George, Charlotte, and Louis each carried their own rucksacks for the journey and helped their parents with the luggage as they arrived at Heathrow airport.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently attending Thomas’s Battersea together, while Prince Louis is enrolled at Willcock’s Nursery School in South Kensington, but the Cambridges were able to get away from London to enjoy a holiday over the 2021 October half term break.

Although the exact location of the Cambridges’ holiday is unknown, royal experts have predicted that they will be in Greece for the wedding of Princess Diana’s godson Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr.

The Cambridge family have famously holidayed in UK beauty spots such as the Isles of Scilly and the Lake District in recent months. They also pay regular visits to their country abode, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they are usually accompanied by their nanny Maria.

While the family enjoy trips away without flying overseas, Kate and William have taken the kids abroad on various occasions, including this summer when they went to the South of France when James Middleton married his fiancée Alizée Thevenet.

Kate and William even took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a royal visit to Canada in 2016, when they were three-years-old and 16-months-old.

However, Prince Louis is yet to make his royal engagement debut abroad.

In order to protect the royal line of succession, the Cambridges are expected to have to follow a strange travel rule soon.

Senior members of The Firm are usually forbidden from flying together unless they get permission from the Queen in advance.

Once Prince George turns 12, he will be expected to fly separately from his dad, Prince William.

Since both Princes are currently second and third in line to the throne, the rules are put in place in case of a tragic accident en route.