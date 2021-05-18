We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sad news for the Queen as royal relative falls ill with blood clots after Covid battle.

The Queen’s royal relative is said to have fallen ill with blood clots

Princess Michael of Kent is reportedly suffering from blood clots after contracting Covid

The Queen’s cousin’s wife Princess Michael of Kent is said to be undergoing medical treatment for blood clots.

Princess Michael of Kent, 76, who is married to the Queen’s cousin, was diagnosed with the virus at the end of 2020 after she was left feeling ‘extreme fatigue and terrible fevers’.

And her spokesperson has now confirmed that the princess is ill with blood clots, and has reportedly been recovering at home over the last few weeks. The news comes just over a month after Prince Philip passed away aged 99.

A source told The Sun, “The princess has been unwell and has sought medical attention. It has been a worrying time for those around her. It has been difficult for those close to her to see her suffering. She’s really been through it.”

Princess Michael of Kent, who lives at Kensington Palace, near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was struck down with Covid-19 towards the end of last year and had to self-isolate at the time with her husband Prince Michael of Kent.

At the time of her contracting the deadly virus, the Queen’s relative is understood to have had bad lungs as a child – making her more susceptible to the disease. She suffered severe symptoms and was believed to have contracted it from her housekeeper – despite being in isolation since the start of the pandemic.

In November, Mr Astaire said, “The princess is on the mend. She got it three weeks ago but she’s getting better. She’s over the worst. She suffered extreme fatigue and had regular fevers.”

He added, “I spoke to her today and she sounded much better.”