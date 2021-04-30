We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen told the Royal Family they needed to “leave” her following the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral for a very selfless reason, Mike Tindall claims.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall were amongst the 30 guests who attended Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. Despite her grief at the loss of her husband of 73 years, the Queen was forced to sit alone, although not in the front row, of St George’s Chapel for the service.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, were instead spread out around her. Mike Tindall has since praised the Queen for leading by example at the funeral and abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

Now he has opened up more about this poignant day, claiming that the Royal Family were essentially told “you need to leave” afterwards, as Her Majesty selflessly continued to set an example.

Speaking on ITV daytime show Good Morning Britain, Mike told hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard that the family were “moved” to see the Queen sitting alone.

“I think that’s what she does, she leads by example and you say, ‘amazing to see’, but I didn’t really want to see it, but everyone’s seen it now,” Mike explained.

“And even after the funeral it was sort of, ‘right, you all need to leave’, so you didn’t even get to have that supportive side afterwards.”

But despite their sadness at not being able to support the Queen as they would’ve ordinarily done, Mike discussed how “exceptional” the funeral was. He revealed that it was the small details that some might have missed that made it so “emotional”.

“I think the way that the funeral was planned and run was exceptional…for Zara it was seeing his carriage ponies and the gloves and the sugar cube box and all that lined up,” he told GMB.

“If he was looking down I think, being in the middle of a pandemic where it was a bit more low key, I think he probably would have been more happy with that, even though the rest of us probably would have liked it to be more of a celebration, but that’s the man that he was.”

Mike and Zara recently welcomed their third child, naming him Lucas, with the middle name Philip, in tribute to his great-grandfather.

The proud father recently shared an adorable update on family life now they’ve welcomed Lucas.

Video of the Week

Now he’s told GMB how delighted he is to have welcomed a son alongside their two daughters Mia and Lena.

“It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in terms of highs and lows but he’s been brilliant to be fair,” Mike declared.

“It’s nice to have a boy around to keep me company. The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it’s nice to have Lucas around.”