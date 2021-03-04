We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has previously spoken about already considering herself to be a grandma before the birth of her new grandson August.

Sarah Ferguson was quick to share her excitement at becoming a grandma when her daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son in February. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank later revealed his royal baby name and shared their first family picture together.

Whilst new grandmother Sarah took to Instagram to describe how she was ‘thrilled and blessed’ at his arrival.

But whilst the official royal birth announcement described little August as her “first grandchild”, Sarah has previously reminded everyone that this is not exactly the case.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York reportedly told the Mail when Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy was first announced that whilst she was overjoyed, she very much sees Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, as a grandchild too.

“Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too”, they stated. Four-year-old Christopher ‘Wolfie’ is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship.

When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo in July 2020, it’s thought that he was present at this wonderful family occasion. It’s been reported that the royal couple are now living at St James’s Palace.

Current lockdown guidelines state that children under the age of 18 with separated parents are permitted to continue staying at both parents’ homes during lockdown. So it’s likely that Wolfie will have been spending family time with his father and stepmother.

Video of the Week

When he might be able to meet his new step-cousin remains to be seen. However, it seems likely that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as their mother Sarah, will be eager to get the families together to meet August as soon as restrictions allow it.

In the meantime, Sarah Ferguson can look forward to reuniting with both her grandchildren in the future.