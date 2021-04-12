Sophie Wessex shares touching details of Prince Philip’s final moments

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has opened up about her father-in-law Prince Philip’s final moments, describing his passing as both “peaceful” and “gentle”.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has spoken in public for the first time about the passing of her father-in-law, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died, aged 99, at Windsor Castle last week, and his funeral is set to take place on Saturday, April 17th.

Whilst his death will not change the royal line of succession, it has changed the monarchy as we know it. The Queen, who was married to Prince Philip, for over seven decades, will no doubt have been left devastated by his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s title is set to be passed to his youngest son Prince Edward after a key moment in the future.

And over the weekend, Edward, his wife Sophie, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor attended a church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

This is the same chapel where Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, though this weekend’s small service was an incredibly poignant one.

Following the service, the couple spoke to members of the congregation, as well as to people who work on the Windsor estate. It was then that Sophie opened up in a deeply personal conversation about Prince Philip’s passing.

The Countess of Wessex said: “It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?”

She and Prince Edward also spoke about how the Queen has been coping with the loss of her beloved husband, whom she once described as her “strength and stay”.

Video of the Week

When asked how Her Majesty was coping, Sophie responded: “Thinking of others before herself, she’s amazing.”

Whilst Prince Edward echoed this sentiment, remarking “as always” before describing the Queen as “bearing up”.

“That wave of affection for him and just those lovely stories, they just mean so much. The tributes have been just fantastic. That’s really, really important and we really do appreciate it,” he declared.