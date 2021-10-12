We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked fans by leaving social media last year, though now it seems the royal power couple could be about to relaunch their Instagram profiles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to fans on social media last year after stepping back as senior members of The Firm .

Now a recent clue has sparked speculation they could make a dramatic return to their platforms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have achieved a huge amount since they decided to “step back” as senior royals last year, launching multiple exciting ventures. Ranging from their Archewell Audio podcast with Spotify, to their multi-year Netflix deal and Harry’s upcoming memoir, the couple have now well and truly settled in their LA home and forged a life away from the royal spotlight. As part of their move away from their former roles as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to followers on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Their caption explained that, ‘While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!’

Now it’s been suggested that over a year later, Harry and Meghan, who have just been named two of the world’s most influential people, could be preparing to extend their influence and inspire fans once again on Instagram or other social media platforms.

This comes after they were reportedly spotted being accompanied by a photographer and videographer during their recent trip to New York. Whilst on the East Coast visit, the Sussexes visited One World Trade Center and made an appearance at Global Citizen Live.

As reported by Express.co.uk, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito discussed the rumours about a return to social media on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

“I was reading so much about Meghan and Harry having a video camera and a photographer following them,” she explained to listeners. “We haven’t seen any Archewell updates when they were in New York so we’re going to see tonnes of footage from that.”

She added, “There’s maybe a Netflix documentary in the works. There’s speculation they are relaunching their social channels and this is all content for that.”

Whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan are considering a return to social media, either for themselves as a couple or for their Archewell Foundation remains to be seen. Though royal fans would no doubt be delighted to see the couple make a triumphant comeback on Instagram or on other social platforms.

Opening up about social media, Harry previously told Fast Company that he and Meghan hadn’t ruled out a possible return. Though he expressed his concerns regarding the negative impacts of social media and stressed the importance of them returning when it’s “right”.

“We will revisit social media when it feels right for us-perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform-but right now we’ve thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help,” he explained.