The Queen is said to LOVE a video game so much she 'begged to join in' and it's a hilariously surprising choice for her Majesty.

The Queen loves a popular TV gameshow Pointless but there’s also a video game that she’s said to love so much she ‘begged to join in’.

Her Majesty is reportedly fond of bowling on Wii Sports games console.

The Queen is said to love playing a game of bowling on the Nintendo Wii Sports game console after she ‘begged to join in’.

Her majesty is celebrating her 70th year on the throne this year and ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, there are some games that she’s fond of that Sudokucraze say you could play over the four day bank holiday weekend.

According to The People newspaper, the Queen loves bowling on Wii Sports after Kate Middleton gifted the console to Prince William one Christmas. According to the 2008 report, the Queen tried ten-pin bowling on Wii Sports and she thoroughly enjoyed it.

After watching her grandson play, the monarch “begged to join in.”

“She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural,” the paper stated, presumably referring to (pack-in title) Wii Bowling.

While we picture Her Majesty waving around a Wii remote and the possibility of her cussing out Prince William for getting a strike, the console is no longer being produced by Nintendo, but the latest model, the Nintendo Switch also offers plenty of sports based games.

But that’s not the only game, aside from Queen Elizabeth II banning Monopoly from being played, it has been widely reported that the Queen is incredibly fond ‘The Name Game’ in which players must write the names of famous people or characters on a post-it note to place on another players forehead.

Each player must then attempt to guess the name on the post it note through a series of yes or no questions. ‘The Name Game’ is said to be an incredibly popular game with the Royal family when the whole family comes together during holidays.

Prince William once showed off his ten-pin bowling skills when he played a game with children at the Redfern Community centre on January 19, 2010 just outside Sydney in Australia.

And it looks like video games run in the family as Prince William revealed in January 2022 during a trip to the BAFTA headquarters that his children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three, all “definitely like gaming, they’re fascinated by that.”

Prince William also shared that Prince George in particular is a big fan of video games, so much so that he and Kate are “trying to regulate the gaming” and monitor the amount of screen time Prince George is allowed.