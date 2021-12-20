We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has admitted he often breaks the Queen’s rule when it comes to a family activity that brings out the Royal Family’s “vicious” competitive side.

It’s previously been claimed that this popular board game is “not allowed” in the royal residences as it brings out too much of the royals’ competitive side.

Prince William got candid during a recent appearance on Royal Marsden Hospitals’ Radio Marsden last week and it seems he isn’t opposed to breaking one of the Queen’s rules when it comes to having fun as a family. The Firm are currently preparing to mark their first Christmas since Prince Philip’s death, with festive plans still yet to be officially confirmed in light of the Omicron variant’s prevalence in the UK. It was previously thought that the Queen was “totally committed” to hosting her relatives at Sandringham.

Though already Her Majesty has cancelled Christmas plans for her annual pre-Christmas lunch before leaving for Norfolk, casting doubt on whether the whole family will gather.

Either way, it seems that there’s one thing that likely won’t be on the agenda – though William loves playing this game with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Answering questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, William opened up to radio host Barry Alston about everything from his ideal Christmas present to the special Christmas moment he looks forward to every year. But he also revealed the two games he and Kate Middleton love to play with their three children around Christmas and one is particularly intriguing.

The Duke of Cambridge explained that they enjoy Risk and Monopoly, adding that, “some people get quite cross when they lose”, without naming any names. Both are popular choices during the festive season for families when they get together.

Though Monopoly is perhaps a little surprising, given that William’s uncle, Prince Andrew, has previously suggested the royals “aren’t allowed” to play it at home.

As reported by The Telegraph in December, 2008, the Duke of York, who back then was still a working royal, was on a visit to Leeds Building Society’s refurbished Albion Street headquarters when he was presented with Monopoly as a gift.

Thoughtful as it was, however, it’s perhaps unlikely that it was ever put to good use by the royals for a simple reason. The Queen’s son reportedly explained, “We’re not allowed to play Monopoly at home. It gets too vicious.”

Monopoly is known to be a game that brings out players’ competitive spirits and it seems that in the Cambridge household it does the same!

It’s wonderful to think of Prince William, Kate and their kids enjoying a traditional game of Monopoly, just like so many other families at this time of year – even if it isn’t “allowed” in the main royal residences…