The Queen snubbed Prince Charles and Prince William in favour of having Prince Andrew by her side and its said to have been one of her ‘final decisions’.

The Queen is said to have walked arm in arm with Prince Andrew during Prince Philip’s memorial for a personal reason.

Her Majesty is said to have made her “final decision” to walk into Westminster Abbey with the Duke of York.

This royal news comes as its revealed the Queen ‘took Meghan Markle aside’ over row about eggs at Windsor Castle.

The Queen appears to have snubbed son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William in favour of walking arm in arm with disgraced son Prince Andrew at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Her Majesty attended the memorial service of her late husband Prince Philip earlier this week along with other members of the Royal Family and it’s understood that she overruled both of her future heirs in order to put on a united front with son Andrew.

It comes after it was reported that Prince Charles and Prince William were furious with Prince Andrew and were said to be responsible for his title stripping, and the Queen was set to pay his £12m settlement after it was announced that Prince Andrew, 61, had reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, meaning he will no longer face trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

According to The Mirror, the Queen, 95, told both Prince Charles and Prince William that it was her “final decision” to walk with Andrew at the memorial service.

It’s claimed that both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge went out of their way to warn the Queen that being seen publicly with Prince Andrew was inadvisable but she dismissed their concerns and decided to have him escort her into Westminster Abbey anyway.

According to the memorial order of service, Prince Andrew was supposed to arrive with other members of the royal family and his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the West Door.

But he travelled in a Range Rover alongside the Queen from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, changed into the State Bentley, then arrived arm-in arm with his mum, before sitting in the front row.

One well placed insider said, “Both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reluctantly accepted that he (Prince Andrew) would travel with the Queen to the Abbey as they both live in Windsor.

“It was arguably palatable if simply down to logistics, but it goes without saying that most of the family were absolutely dismayed to see him walking the Queen up the aisle in full view of the entire congregation and broadcast cameras.”

According to the newspaper, Prince Charles and Prince William were left “shocked” and dismayed” as Andrew emerged front and centre at Prince Philip ’s memorial service, attended by 1800 guests and streamed live by the BBC.

The Queen’s attendance at the service was not confirmed until less than two and a half hours before the 11.30am start due to her recent ill health and she gave some hidden messages during the ceremony.

It marked one of her main official engagements of the last six months after she was warned to rest up following her overnight hospital stay last year. Prior to Prince Philip’s memorial, she last appeared to open the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff on October 14.

Meanwhile, sources close to Andrew have suggested he “still believes he has much to offer the family and public service in general”, opening up the possibility he is aiming for a role for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Senior royal sources say that while Charles and William do not want him at official engagements, one insider added, “Ultimately as this episode shows, it’s up to the Queen – and if she wants Andrew there he will be there.”

Prince Andrew could attend the Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 which will be considered a family ocassion.

Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said, “I think he will be there. Although the Queen is head of state, she is also head of the family as well and in that capacity all her children should be with her.”

A source close to Prince Andrew added, “In his mind the situation with the allegations and the court case is firmly closed. There is no case to answer, he settled for the good of the family and that’s that. He’s very much of the view that he is a young man and has plenty to offer.

“He’s not going to just sit at home and do nothing until the end of his days.”