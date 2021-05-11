We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is the longest reigning monarch in British history, but according to her goddaughter, she “would’ve loved” a more ordinary life in the country with her animals.

The Queen remains just as devoted to her royal duties now as when her 69-year reign began. Despite her grief at the loss of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, last month, the Queen left royal fans moved when she sat alone at his funeral, abiding by Covid-19 guidelines. It was a heartbreaking moment and she has since been praised by her grandson-in-law Mike Tindall for having “lead by example”.

Despite still mourning Philip’s loss, the Queen has now resumed carrying out royal engagements. As the head of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, this might be expected of her.

Yet according to her goddaughter, Victoria Pryor, the Queen “would’ve loved” a very different life.

Victoria, who is also the late Queen Mother’s great-niece, described Her Majesty’s dream life during an appearance on ITV’s documentary, The Queen and Her Cousins.

“I mean the Queen would’ve loved just to have been a country lady with her animals,” Victoria said. “We’re all just perfectly ordinary people. The Queen Mother and my granny were very close and the Queen Mother was unbelievably fond of mummy and her siblings.

“Mummy called her [the Queen] Lilibet but we call her Ma’am,” she continued, before explaining the protocol involved if one was to receive a visit from the Queen.

“If she’s staying then the first thing in the morning you curtsey, and then you don’t have to curtsey after that. That’s the etiquette,” Victoria declared.

The Queen’s goddaughter also described the Queen as “incredible”, saying that “she looks after everybody”. These heartfelt comments echoed those made recently by the monarch’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex as she shared details of Prince Philip’s final moments.

Video of the Week

Sophie, Prince Edward and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor attended a church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor following Prince Philip’s passing.

When asked about how the Queen was coping at this difficult time, Sophie responded: “Thinking of others before herself, she’s amazing.”

The Queen’s selfless commitment to her role and to her family has made her one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family.