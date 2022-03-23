We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is expected by royal protocol to pack an all-black outfit in case a member of the Royal Family dies while she is away on her royal tour with her husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, as senior members of The Firm, are now on a week-long Caribbean visit to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Since the tour began, the Duchess has exuded warmth with her vibrant Royal Tour attire but there’s a more somber outfit that royal fans hope she wont wear.

This royal news comes as the Queen’s health being taken ‘day by day’ by Palace as Philip’s memorial looms.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on a ‘child-free’ tour of the Caribbean but while the mum of three looked stunning in a glittering pink gown, there’s a more somber outfit that she has to pack and it’s one that royal fans will hope to never see her wear.

To commemorate their last night in Belize before continuing their Caribbean tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special banquet at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech and then it was on to Jamaica. And during the trip, William and Kate have been “couple goals” throughout their royal tour, as they went out in coordinating blue ensembles while enjoying the sunny weather.

But it appears that the trip is not all about packing clothes for sunshine and beaches, as the Duchess of Cambridge is required to bring black formal wear in case a member of The Firm dies while she is away and it comes after the Queen sparked health fears earlier this year when she contracted covid.

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Several members of the Royal Family have upheld the rule throughout history. As when the Queen’s father, George VI, died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II was on safari in Kenya with Prince Philip and had not packed a mourning dress.

As a result, she was not allowed to be photographed until she was given appropriate clothing, as seen in an episode of Season One of The Crown.

Princess Diana was subject of the rule when her father, Lord Spencer, died in 1992, the Princess of Wales was skiing in the Alps with Prince Charles – with the royal pair dressing in all-black on their journey back.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t sticking to all the rules whilst away as William and Kate just broke an unwritten royal rule by taking a selfie with the National Bobsleigh and Skeleton Team of Jamaica.

Although there are no official rules forbidding royals from taking selfies with fans, they normally decline. Particularly since media photographers follow members of The Firm to catch moments at royal engagements and official gatherings.