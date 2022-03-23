We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William strayed from the royal ‘no selfies’ rule for a rather special reason during their first day in Jamaica.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Jamaica for the second part of their latest overseas tour.

The royal couple, who delighted royal fans with their ‘flirty’ dancing in Belize, visited music legend Bob Marley’s hometown of Trench Town, Kingston during their first day in Jamaica.

Here they met Jamaica’s National Bobsleigh and Skeleton team and broke the “royal rule” of no selfies.

The team gathered around William and Kate while they sat in a bright yellow bobsleigh, and captured the lovely moment. In the snap, everyone can be seen beaming at the camera, in a rare, off-duty moment for William and Kate.

The snap was then posted to the official Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s Instagram account with the caption, “What an honour it is to have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not only in Jamaica but sitting in one of our history-making bobsleighs! We are thankful for the support and looking forward to once again being the #HottestThingOnIce in the 2026 Winter Olympics!”

William and Kate then replied in the comments saying, “Lovely to meet you all today!” and even re-shared it to their own Instagram story.

Royal fans loved the relaxed selfie and took to the comment section to commend Kate and William.

One commented, “Awesome photo😍”

While another fan remarked, “What a great moment!”

While there is no official rule banning selfies with royals, they will usually decline them when greeting fans. Especially since members of the Firm are followed by media photographers who capture moments at royal engagements, and at formal events. Making this lovely selfie, all the more special!

So far, the tour has been full of special moments, from Prince William making cheeky quips about calories while making chocolate to the couple ‘coordinating’ their outfits.

On their last night in Belize, they were even treated to a special reception at the ancient Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech, where Kate looked stunning in a shimmering, magenta gown.