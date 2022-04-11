The parenting ‘nightmare’ Princess Charlotte causes is so relatable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte might be an adorable six-year-old but she reportedly causes a parenting “nightmare” for Prince William that many people can relate to.

Prince William is said to have opened up about this parenting “nightmare” during an engagement back in 2019.

It’s said that the Duke of Cambridge isn’t a fan of ponytails when it comes to doing Charlotte’s at home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has often attracted attention from fans. Known to be hands-on parents, the Cambridges have often shared intriguing details about their family life over the years. And though they do have help when it comes to who looks after George, Charlotte and Louis when they’re away, during their recent Caribbean Tour, it was claimed Kate juggled mum life and royal duties organising her children’s activities at 4am.

As senior members of The Firm, balancing work and a family is never easy, though it seems there’s one household task that isn’t quite so easy either. Princess Charlotte reportedly causes one parenting “nightmare” that William dreads…

According to People, it was during a royal visit to Blackpool back in 2019 that the Queen’s grandson opened up about this very relatable problem. Speaking to a fellow dad as they took a trip to a newly regenerated family-friendly park, William is said to have joked about the difficulty of doing their daughters’ hair!

The publication reports that the resident explained that he’d finally cracked the code to creating the perfect hair-do for her thanks to YouTube tutorials. Meanwhile, William joined in, commiserating over his least-favourite hairstyle to try and replicate as he supposedly said, “Never try to do a ponytail!”

“Nightmare!” he’s understood to have added light-heartedly, before Kate apparently joined in the conversation. Responding to her husband’s exclamation, the Duchess asked him about plaits as she suggested that it’s these, not ponytails, that pose more of a challenge.

“Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving…really hard,” she said, before William reportedly explained, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practise on!”

But whilst he might not enjoy styling her hair, the Duke of Cambridge and his only daughter are understood to be incredibly close. William even has an unusual nickname for Charlotte that couldn’t be more sweet, as revealed during a visit to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

They’d gone to see Kate’s Back to Nature garden design and in a video clip shared on Cambridges’ social media accounts, the future King can be heard calling her ‘Mignonette’, or ‘little sweet’.

Meanwhile, the doting dad has also been open about Charlotte’s cheeky nature. Last year he revealed that upon turning six years old, she had a hilariously sassy response.

“She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun,” he said. “If you ask her, she says she’s 16… Charlotte says, ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want’.”