Meghan Markle appeared via video call during Prince Harry’s recent interview with James Corden, revealing the adorable nickname she calls her husband.

Prince Harry appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show last night in a 17-minute long segment with the talk show host and comedian. In it, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his family life and when he knew that Meghan was “the one”. This deeply personal segment comes ahead of the airing of his and Meghan’s “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.

It was recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan have officially quit the royal family as working royals. The couple previously stepped back last year and now it seems they feel more able to open up about their life together.

And this was certainly the case with Prince Harry’s interview with James Corden, where Meghan made a brief but memorable appearance via video call. During the call, Meghan referred to her husband affectionately as “Haz”.

This adorable nickname is not one we’ve heard of before when it comes to the Duke of Sussex. Though despite being christened Henry Charles Albert David, he has been known as “Harry” since childhood.

Meghan’s sweet reveal gives a unique insight into the couple’s relationship. The FaceTime call came after Prince Harry and James paid a visit to the house that featured on 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. James attempted to convince him to buy the mansion. But when he called Meghan – who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child – it seemed she wasn’t convinced.

‘I think we’ve done enough moving’ she responded humorously, before asking ‘Haz’ how his LA tour was going.

Since stepping back as senior members of the royal family last year Harry and Meghan settled in California. It is from here that they have since launched new ventures, including their podcast Archewell Audio.

Video of the Week

Earlier this week they made their first appearance since announcing Meghan’s pregnancy as part of the Spotify Stream On Event. Here the couple shared their goal when it came to launching this exciting project.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard, and hear people’s stories,” Meghan powerfully declared.