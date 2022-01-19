We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Andrew is said to have had tantrums over his teddy bear collection that would result in him being ‘verbally abusive’ to his staff.

The Duke of York would allegedly “shout and scream” if his array of stuffed toys was not arranged correctly.

This royal news comes after Prince Andrew’s fury was revealed after Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s taxpayer funded security was scrapped by Prince Charles.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is yet to be sentenced on charges of recruiting and trafficking girls for the deceased Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, but an ITV documentary has chronicled the story of the disgraced pair via exclusive interviews with friends of the financier, survivors and staff.

And in the documentary entitled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, presented by Good Morning Britain‘s Ranvir Singh, unsavoury new revelations of their relationship with Prince Andrew surfaced.

Former royal protection officer Paul Page also lifted the lid on Prince Andrew’s private apartment, claiming that he had strict rules about his collection of stuffed toys.

Paul said, “It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed. And, basically, there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer, and it was a picture of these bears all in situ on the bed.

“And the reason for the laminated picture was that, if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream and become verbally abusive.”

Last week, the Queen confirmed that Prince Andrew had been stripped of his royal titles and military honours following the news that his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him scrapped was denied.

Virginia claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when she was just 17.

The duke, who denies the allegations, is also said to have been snubbed of a special honour by the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee this year.