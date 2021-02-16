Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby won’t be the first royal born in America

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Valentine’s Day reveal was made even more adorable as the date marked 37 years since Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, first announced she was pregnant with him. Their happy news comes just days after Princess Eugenie welcomed her baby boy at the same hospital where Prince Harry’s and Duchess Meghan’s son Archie was born – The Portland Hospital.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a statement from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s spokesperson said.

The couple are currently living in California where they settled after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. It is thought that their deeply personal pregnancy photograph was also taken here.

Given their new living arrangements, it’s thought likely that Duchess Meghan could give birth to the couple’s second child in the United States. If this does turn out to be the case, the new baby won’t be the first royal born in the country.

Which royal baby was born in America?

Lord Frederick Windsor’s wife Lady Frederick Windsor, the actor Sophie Winkleman, gave birth to their daughter Maud Windsor in Los Angeles, where the couple lived at the time, on 15 August 2013. Though Maud was born in America, she was later christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in December that year.

The Royal Family’s website reports that: “Miss Maud Windsor wore the Royal Christening Robe, the hand-made replica of the Victorian Christening gown which was commissioned by The Queen in 2008.”

Video of the Week

This stunning christening robe has also been worn by James, Viscount Severn, and Prince George. Maud Windsor is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent. She served as an adorable bridesmaid at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018. She is currently 51st in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child will be eighth in line when he or she is born, tweaking the line of succession.

And with Zara Tindall expecting her third child this year, the Queen will no doubt be delighted to see her family grow.

The monarch will then become the proud great-grandmother of 11 royal children.