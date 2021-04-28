We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has sent cards to those who sent tributes and messages for her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, and has thanked them for their kind words.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99, and tributes have poured in and covered the gates of Buckingham Palace

The Palace confirmed that The Queen was receiving all the messages and she is now thanking the public for their support

The Queen is sending cards to those who sent tributes to her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip died aged 99 and his funeral took place on the 17th of April.

The Duke was the Queen’s consort and stood by her side for 73 years after he won her heart.

The palace was inundated with tributes to Prince Philip and messages of condolence to the Queen. Following the funeral, the Queen has started to reply and thank the public for their support.

People receiving their cards have shared them on social media. An Instagram user sunshine_and_santa_claus shared their card.

It features a picture of Prince Philip and has a touching message. On the front, it reads, ‘In memory of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921 – 2021’

Inside the card, the Queen wrote, ‘I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband.’ It was then signed with Elizabeth R.

Several members of the firm have shared their tributes to Prince Philip. Prince William said, ‘My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.’

Princess Eugenie also gave a tribute to her Grandfather in a lovely Instagram post saying, ‘Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.’

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday just four days after the funeral. Though she has returned to her royal duties it is thought she will start stepping back. Prince Charles and other senior members of the family will start taking on larger roles so the Queen can slowly step away.