The Queen has released her very own emoji on Twitter in honour of her Platinum Jubilee and it’s utterly adorable.

The Queen’s special Jubilee emoji is a corgi pictured with his tongue hanging out, sporting a purple crown.

During her reign, the Queen’s corgis have been special to her, with the monarch having had more than 30, the majority of which have been descendants of Susan, her first corgi.

The royal family has announced the release of a special corgi emoji on Twitter to mark the Queen’s momentous Platinum Jubilee festivities, which begin next week.

Anyone who tweets the hashtags #PlatinumJubilee, #HM70, #PlatinumPartyatthePalace, #PlatinumJubileePageant, or #TheBigJubileeLunch will see the Queen’s Jubilee emoji, which is named ‘PJ’.

The official royal family Twitter account announced the new feature on Thursday, saying, “We’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter”.

The sweet social media tribute comes as the country gears up to celebrate the Jubilee on the June bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

In February, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since her accession to the throne.

This historic milestone will be commemorated throughout the long weekend with a variety of events across the country, including community activities and national reflections on the monarch’s decades of service.