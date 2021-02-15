The Queen responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has issued a sweet statement following Harry and Meghan’s baby announcement on Valentine’s Day.

The Buckingham Palace official statement read, “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

It’s understood that the entire royal family had been informed about Meghan’s pregnancy prior to an Instagram announcement.

The Duke and Duchess are keeping the news about baby Sussex under wraps and not much is yet known including the child’s expected due date.

Harry and Meghan released a personal statement confirming the pregnancy yesterday, which reads, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The past couple of months have been big for royal baby news as it was announced that Princess Eugenie had given birth to her and Jack Brooksbank’s first child last Thursday and confirmed last month that Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third baby.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” a royal announcement said.

Naturally, the entire family are excited about the new arrival and the Sussexes’ second child will be eighth in line to the throne.

The baby will be the Queen’s tenth or eleventh great-grandchild—depending on whether Zara Tindall the Queen’s granddaughter gives birth before Meghan.