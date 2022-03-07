We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been seen in person carrying out her official duties for the first time since she contracted Covid as she was pictured meeting the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Her Majesty returned to official duties just days after it was thought she would continue to host video meetings like she did earlier this month during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika.

But she chose to welcome the Canadian President for her first in-person engagement since she tested positive for Covid-19.

She met with President Trudeau in Windsor Castle’s Oak Room wearing a blue patterned dress and smiling as she shook hands with him.

The Queen looked remarkable, and was notably without the walking stick that she had been used to using of late as she met with the president, who was in town to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Boris Johnson and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year, stunned fans with her appearance but many were delighted to see her “up and about” again.

One fan wrote, “Happy seeing Queenie up and about.”

Another fan put, “The Queen looks well! Glad she recovered.”

And a third added, “Good to see her back at it! She looks wonderful, so glad to see her! 💗”

But the Queen seen in person for the first time was accompanied with what appears to be a sweet nod to Ukraine, as her huge bouquet of flowers on the side table in the background were blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

And comes after the Disaster Emergency Committee revealed last week that the Queen, alongside Prince Charles and Prince William had made a “generous donation” to its appeal to help those displaced by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.