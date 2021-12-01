We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to make a big change to Christmas speech tradition that could be problematic for people enjoying the festive day.

The Queen is set to make a big change to her Christmas speech tradition this year for the first time in decades and it could mix up your Christmas Day schedule.

Her Majesty is set to address the nation at 3pm on 25th of December but it might not be aired on the BBC.

This royal news comes as the Queen is set to leave Windsor Castle this month.

The Queen is set to make a big change to her Christmas Speech tradition this year and it could cause havoc with your Christmas Day schedule.

The ongoing row between the Royal Family and the BBC could be set to make a historical change after Channel 4 makes an audacious bid to steal the Queen’s Christmas speech from the rival channel.

It comes amid the Royal Family’s clash with the broadcaster over a documentary after it gave credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims” in a documentary that explores Princes Harry and William’s relationship with the press.

And in a rare move, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace issued a joint statement to the broadcaster in response to the first episode of The Princes And The Press, presented by Amol Rajan.

The documentary included suggestions that negative stories about the Duchess of Sussex were leaked by courtiers and claimed there was competitiveness between their respective households.

The statement from the palaces reads, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The second episode, which is due to be aired next week, is expected to delve into Prince William and Harry’s ‘rift’ and there are further concerns among royal aides who fear it will include claims the brothers briefed against each other in the press through their advisers.

It is unclear as to which particular allegations the royal household was referring to specifically as they were not given an advance copy of the documentary before it aired on the BBC.

The Queen is making the final preparations ahead of her hosting Christmas lunch at Sandringham – for the first time in two years, with Prince William, Kate, and the kids plus Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla due to attend among other members of the family.

And it will be her first Christmas Day without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died aged 99 earlier this year.

So far the Royal Family has shared its Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, giving fans an insight into its Christmas display.

Meanwhile, Carole Middleton has given a sneak peek at the type of advent calendars she’s gifting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the run-up to Christmas.