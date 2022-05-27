We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous accessory that was reminiscent of what she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding when she stepped out at Buckingham Palace’s latest royal garden party.

Kate and her husband Prince William represented the Queen, who is sadly set to miss all of the scheduled garden events, due to ‘episodic mobility issues’. But despite Her Majesty’s absence, and the rain – the couple looked to be having a wonderful time. With Kate even reuniting with a very special old friend.

Following Kate’s gorgeous coral dress at the previous palace party, royal fans were yet again blown away by the Duchess’ outfit.

She glowed in her Bridgerton-esque mint dress and matching hat but fans may not have spotted what appeared to be a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan in her attire.

Kate wore an almost identical Philip Treacy hat to the couple’s wedding in 2018! The only distinguishable difference between the two floral fascinators is the colour, with Kate wearing cream to Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

Fans will know that the Firm is famous for including poignant and deliberate tributes in their outfits, with the Queen even doing so at the Chelsea Flower show.

Her Majesty wore a brooch with a bittersweet meaning to the event, as it was gifted to her by her father King George VI and mother, Queen Elizabeth on her 19th birthday.

This nostalgic detail in Kate’s outfit comes as Harry and Meghan are gearing up to make the return to the UK. The couple confirmed that they would be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with their children Archie and Lilibet.