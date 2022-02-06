We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reflected on “difficult times” as she reveals hopes that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations will bring families together.

The 95-year-old Monarch revealed hopes that this Jubilee will “bring together families” following “difficult times for so many of us.”

In other royal news Camilla will become Queen when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen has hinted at “difficult times” in her own family as she reveals her wishes for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations to bring people back together again.

It’s been a difficult few years for the royal family, with the death of Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock departure from The Firm and the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew.

And in a heartfelt letter released to kick off the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marks the Queen’s 70-year reign on the throne, the Monarch alluded to the fact that recent years have been difficult for everybody.

She penned, “And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”

It comes after a royal expert claimed Kate Middleton could play a big part in healing the royal rift as Prince Harry makes attempts to be “closer to his family” again.

Despite all the drama since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure, it seems there could be hope for a reconciliation.

An insider told The Sun, “There has been a definite thaw in relations between Harry and Charles. They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls.

“It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board.”

The source added, “There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”