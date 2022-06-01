The Queen’s flight home for Jubilee put in jeopardy in thunderstorm

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s flight from Balmoral to London was met with delays as the pilot was forced to abandon landing after being caught in an electrical storm.

Her Majesty had traveled to her beloved Scotland estate of Balmoral for a five-day stay ahead of her exciting Platinum Jubilee weekend. The Queen is set to enjoy four days of festivities, including a Jubilee concert and nationwide street parties.

According to the Sun, upon her return home to Windsor Castle, however, the Queen’s flight faced major setbacks, as the Pilot was forced to abort its landing amid a fierce thunder and lightning storm. Thankfully though, there were no further safety concerns for the 13-seater plane following the failed landing.

Buckingham Palace released a statement following the ordeal, saying, “The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”

The Queen has now safely returned to Windsor and will now be gearing up for her exciting anniversary. The mini getaway to her private Scotland estate was likely very needed for the 96-year-old monarch as she gears up to make numerous public appearances.

One of the first events of her Jubilee is the special Trooping of the Colour, which takes on June 2nd and could even see Meghan and Harry play special roles, upon their UK return.

Sadly though her Majesty may be forced to skip the Trooping of the Colour salute, due to mobility concerns, however, the Firm is said to ‘rallying’ around her to make sure she can make her iconic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.