The royals to ‘rally round’ the Queen amid her Jubilee heartache

The royal family are predicted to rally around the Queen as she faces her Platinum Jubilee without Prince Philip, with a royal expert claiming it’ll be “unbearable” for her without him.

The Queen is expected to face a bittersweet weekend of celebrating her Platinum Jubilee without Prince Philip by her side, having just marked the first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death in April.

Her Majesty’s Trooping the Colour procession is just days away, and millions of people across the world will be watching as she stands in front of the cameras without her beloved Prince Philip.

This royal news comes after the heartbreaking wish the Queen could never have as monarch was revealed.

Her Majesty recently marked the one-year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death and will celebrate 70 years on the throne this weekend, without him by her side.

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend approaches, anticipation has grown as to which activities Her Majesty may attend.

It is now expected that confirmation of her attendance will be made closer to the events. The Queen is expected to be present at one ceremony for certain, however: Trooping the Colour.

Dickie Arbiter, the Queen’s former press secretary, explained how the festivities will be hard for the monarch without her late husband, saying, “She will find it very difficult not to have him by her side.

“But the rest of the family will rally round, and she’ll be accompanied at various stages by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Cambridges.”

For the first time in her reign, the Queen has had to rely on three key royals as she ‘might miss’ a vital role.

Dickie, who worked in the Queen’s press office from 1988 to 2000, went on to say, “Coincidentally, 2 June is also the 69th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation, so there’s even more reason for a big, full-blown parade.

“For the first time, the beacons will also be lit in capital cities of the Commonwealth, so it’s very significant.”