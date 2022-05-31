We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen could reportedly “embrace” using a wheelchair for a particularly heart-warming reason amid her “episodic mobility issues”.

Her Majesty has been pictured using a buggy in recent weeks and it’s said that she could become more comfortable using a mobility aid.

According to a royal expert the Queen could be inspired by her beloved late mother’s fondness for her own “mobility cart”.

This royal news comes as we revealed Meghan Markle is set to find comfort in the sweetest way over ‘nerve-wracking’ Jubilee weekend .

Earlier this year, the Queen pulled out of a major ceremony, the State Opening of Parliament, after experiencing “episodic mobility issues”. Whilst in recent months Her Majesty has often been pictured using a walking cane during public appearances for Accession Day and the Royal Windsor Horse Show. And after much speculation over whether she would miss one of her favourite annual events, the Queen travelled around Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy this year taking in the beautiful floral displays.

Now royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that the Queen could become more comfortable using a wheelchair for engagements for a very special reason.

Video of the Week

Opening up to OK!, Jennie suggested that just as the Queen has “embraced” her cane and has been pictured using one more often, going forwards she could also be seen using a wheelchair more frequently to support her.

“I think The Queen will come to embrace the idea of a wheelchair and that will be a huge help to her,” the expert claimed. “She’s embraced her cane now and I think she will take a leaf out of her mother’s book.”

Jennie went on to remark upon the late Queen Mother’s fondness for a mobility cart, explaining that hers even had a special design to make it completely unique to her.

“The Queen Mother was rather reluctant to be seen to be frail in any way, but eventually they got a little mobility cart, like a golf buggy, and she resisted the idea until they painted it in her racing colours. Once they had her racing colours on she really took to it. She used it at the races, and at public events like her birthday,” she said.

So whilst the Queen might only have been glimpsed once in public using a buggy so far, it’s said that in the future this could potentially become a more frequent occurrence. Inspired by her beloved mother, Her Majesty could reportedly become eager to “embrace” using a wheelchair or buggy to support her amid her “episodic mobility issues”.

This comes ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday where Her Majesty is set to attend some of the key events alongside other senior members of The Firm.

Although it’s not known how many the Queen will be present for, she’s expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour.