We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton made a heartfelt gesture to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to avoid ‘hurting feelings’ amid Prince Andrew scandal.

Kate Middleton reportedly reached out to the daughters of Sarah Ferguson ahead of taking over Prince Andrew’s role in the Grenadier Guards.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have made the heartfelt move to avoid ‘hurting feelings’.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton seriously strays from standard royal work day and everyone is saying the same thing.

Kate Middleton is said to have made a heartfelt gesture to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to avoid ‘hurting feelings’ amid the Prince Andrew scandal.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to take on a new role as the patron of the Grenadier Guards – a role that could break royal history.

And it’s understood that the mother of three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reached out to Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to ask for their thoughts on the possible appointment.

Talking on his official YouTube channel, Royal expert Neil Sean, has claimed that Kate Middleton did reach out to the daughters of Sarah Ferguson to talk about Prince Andrew’s role in the Grenadier Guards.

And while no official announcement has yet been made after Kate was confirmed as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – taking over from Prince Harry, Neil claimed that Kate is “mulling it over and there are good reasons why.”

He added, “She doesn’t really want to be seen hurting anyone’s feelings and she had a very lengthy chat with someone very close to Prince Andrew because he does appear that the world is kicking him while he’s down.”

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and patronages after his bid to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him scrapped was dismissed by a US judge.

Virginia claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

As a result, his patronages have been handed back to the Queen who is set to re-distribute them where she sees fit. And with Kate expected to receive one, Sean explained the heartfelt way the Duchess has ensured she doesn’t step on anyone’s toes.

He continued, “There’s nothing more embarrassing than bumping into family members like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at an official function knowing that you’ve taken a post of which their father truly enjoyed being part of.

“What I am told is that she reached out to Eugenie and Beatrice and asked their thoughts. She has the support of Prince William but if she does take it, she will be making history.”

You can watch Sean’s clip below…

The Grenadier guards are one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army. Fast and mobile, they specialise in Light Role Infantry operations, often using light vehicles such as quad bikes to get around. They are ready to deploy anywhere in the world at short notice.