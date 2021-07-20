We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry 'didn't warn' dad Prince Charles about his $20m book deal - as the Duke confirms it will reveal 'highs and lows' of his life.

Prince Charles sources say Harry ‘didn’t warn’ Charles about his $20m book deal, instead he was left ‘surprised’ by the Duke’s memoir confirmation.

The Duke of Sussex has been secretly working on the book over the past year.

This royal news comes as it’s reported Prince Harry ‘made his intentions clear’ – he and Meghan Markle want Lilibet christened in front of the Queen.

Prince Harry ‘failed to warn’ Prince Charles about his $20m book deal – despite confirming it will detail the ‘highs and lows’ of his life.

Penguin Random House has bought the exclusive rights to publish the Duke of Sussexes memoir, which was started after ‘Megxit’ and their decision to step back as senior royals, and it sees Harry team up with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer to reveal his truths.

But with the first draft of the manuscript said to be almost written ahead of its submission in October, sources close to Prince Charles have said Harry’s father was ‘surprised’ at the news and that the royals had not been warned in advance that a book was in the offing until the news broke on Monday.

According to Mail Online, one royal insider remarked, “A book by Harry, as written by Meghan.” While another source revealed the announcement had provoked ‘much eye-rolling’.

“I think everyone is just tired of being angry when it comes to those two,” the source said. “They have spent the last 18 months doing everything they promised Her Majesty they wouldn’t do – making a living off their previous lives and status as members of the Royal Family. It’s depressingly predictable, unfortunately.”

Prince Harry, who previously revealed Prince Charles has stopped taking his calls, released a statement to confirm the book and in it, he teased, ‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

The royal family has still not fully recovered from the bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle took part in earlier this year, and being unaware of his latest project is bound to have them wondering what Harry will say.

Prince Harry and brother William were raised by their father Prince Charles, and Harry further teased that there could be some more royal revelations of his upbringing. He added, ‘I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.’

Prince Harry recently opened up on ‘unresolved trauma’ during a second sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey as part of a new mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Meanwhile, the publisher, Penguin Random House, issued a statement which teased more details, it reads, ‘In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.’

It’s no secret, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have had a lot to deal with after losing their mother Princess Diana back in 1996, when the boys were aged 12 and 15 respectively.

It adds, ‘Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, on that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’

Prince Harry, who is said to be taking ‘proper time off’ work to be with his wife and their two children, Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, aged one month is said to be still feuding with his brother Prince William.

It was hoped that the brothers would be able to patch things up at their mother, Princess Diana’s statue unveiling but it’s thought the Queen is the only royal able to fix the devastating impact of their ‘rift’.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, added, ‘All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

‘Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness.

‘It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.’

The book is set to be published in 2022 – which is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – and its understood the proceeds from the memoir will be donated to charity.