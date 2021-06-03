We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is said to be attempting to “smooth things over” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to avoid this sad situation for Archie and her own children.

Kate Middleton is reportedly keen to “bury the hatchet” with her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite the difficult aftermath of the Sussexes’ shocking Oprah interview airing.

It’s been claimed that she wants to avoid a very sad situation for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie.

Kate Middleton is reportedly eager to “smooth things over” with her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After they stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family, the Sussexes have spoken more about their lives as part of The Firm. Perhaps the most shocking reveals of all came in the couple’s bombshell “tell-all” Oprah interview earlier this year.

This saw Prince Harry claim Prince William was “trapped” in the institution and the brothers have been surrounded rumours of tension ever since.

Though it’s said that they “broke the ice” at Prince Prince Philip’s funeral ahead of the unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana later this summer, speculation about their relationship continues.

Now royal expert Camilla Tominey has reflected upon Kate Middleton’s position in the Royal Family in a piece for The Telegraph’s Stella Magazine, suggesting that she is keen to help end any potential discord.

“Despite the rising tensions, Kate was the one echoing HM throughout by reminding her nearest and dearest that Harry and Meghan remained ‘much loved members of the family’,” Camilla wrote.

“Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins.”

According to the royal expert, a source claimed that “[Kate’s] natural instinct is to try to smooth things over”.

Whilst Camilla also alleged that it’s recently emerged that the Cambridges can count their meetings with their nephew “easily on one hand”. Whilst she went on to suggest that the cousins sadly spent “very little time” together before the Sussexes moved to the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their second child, have now settled with their son Archie in their new LA home. For Archie’s second birthday last month, his royal relatives, including Kate and William, posted adorable photos on social media.

However, fans were quick to notice one very heartbreaking detail as each of the snaps was taken quite some time ago.

Given how close Kate is understood to be with her own siblings Pippa and James Middleton, it seems likely that she does indeed hope to see her children and their cousins form a life-long bond.

It’s not known when the next time the Cambridge and Sussex families will be reunited, though with a new baby on the way, royal fans will be looking forward to seeing them together again.