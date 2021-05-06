We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family have paid tribute to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on his 2nd birthday, but there is one key detail in each of the photos that you might have missed. Little Archie has spent both his birthdays in California since his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in their new LA home with him after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

Now several of Archie’s royal relatives in the UK have shared meaningful photos as he turns 2. The Queen was amongst the first to wish her great-grandson a happy birthday on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of Archie when he was just 2 days old.

In it proud parents Harry and Meghan are pictured at Windsor Castle with Archie held carefully in his father’s arms.

‘Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈’ the caption read.

Whilst this is undeniably a very sweet photo, there is one obvious detail that some were quick to point out – and it’s devastating.

‘It’s sad no beautiful updated pics of him’ one wrote, whilst another commented, ‘they don’t have any photos of him except this one. this is sad’.

‘Its sad that The Royal Family doesnt have an updated photo of Archie. The heartbreak… 😢’ a fellow royal fan declared.

It’s thought Archie has not seen the Queen and wider Royal Family in person for over a year. This means they have not been there to capture candid shots of him growing up and nor have they been pictured with him since these early days.

Similar observations have also been made on the birthday tributes posted by his grandfather Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charles and Camilla’s post featured Charles looking adoringly at baby Archie in his christening gown as he’s held by Harry. Whilst William and Kate also opted for a christening shot – this time the official snap of the immediate family inside the palace on that special day.

As with the Queen’s post, people noticed the age of the photos, with one commenting on Charles’ tribute: ‘Shame they’ll have to use this photo every year’.

Growing up with little Archie an ocean away can’t be easy and the Queen and Royal Family likely miss him dreadfully as they share the treasured photos they do have of him.