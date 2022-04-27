We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is in the ‘last few years’ of her reign royal expert Duncan Larcombe has warned as he points out the stark reminder.

The Queen is resting ahead of her bumper Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will run over a special 4-day bank holiday weekend.

Her Majesty has been forced to pull out of some engagements in order to ensure she is well enough to attend others.

The Platinum Jubilee celebration preparations are a stark reminder that the Queen is in the ‘last few years of her reign’ according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

Her Majesty has admitted she was left feeling ‘exhausted’ after contracting Covid earlier this year and has even herself realised her reign is coming to an end.

But as further preparations are revealed over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with reports that the Queen might have to break a tradition and attend the Trooping the Colour in a Range Rover for speed and comfort rather than her horse drawn carriage, the royal author says its a “stark reminder” that the Queen is coming to the end of her reign.

“You can’t do the Trooping of the Colour via Zoom. If you could, I’m sure she would, so the next best thing is a Range Rover,” observes Duncan, who is author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK!

“The public will just be pleased that she’s carrying on, even though it seems her body isn’t allowing her to do anything.”

The news seemingly confirms recent reports that the Queen has a wheelchair on standby inside the palace, and the inevitable ageing of our beloved monarch and comes after it’s claimed a wheelchair-friendly lift had been fitted to Balmoral.

Duncan added, “The jubilee celebrations are a stark reminder that the Queen is in the last few years of her reign. These are drastic measures which won’t be reversed, and unfortunately it’s the sign of the times for the Queen at 96.”

The Queen’s car was recently involved in a near collision during her birthday outing as Her Majesty was sat in the passenger seat and it’s hoped that she will attend the majority of the celebrations in the coming months.

But the Queen’s golden carriage could end up in a museum, Duncan fears. He added, “The carriage may be stored at Windsor to gather dust until Prince Charles decides whether it’s suitable for his new image. It’s not their primary form of transport so it might end up in the Museum of London like the gold coronation carriage.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be held on Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5th 2022.