‘The Queen was very lucky’ says onlooker as her car was involved in a near collision during her 96th birthday outing.

The Queen’s car has been involved in a near collision as it left the Sandringham estate.

Her Majesty was sat in the passenger seat of her Range Rover estate at the time.

The Queen’s car was forced to swerve to avoid a collision as her Majesty sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Her Majesty, 96, was enjoying a birthday outing at the time but the pleasant day took an unexpected turn when her driver was forced to swerve in order to avoid a collision with an oncoming car.

The Range Rover narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle when she was being driven away from the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning (21st April).

Sat in the passenger seat of the dark green Range Rover, the Queen had left Wood Farm, which was the former home of her husband Prince Philip, to go on a birthday ride.

But as her driver pulled out from the sprawling estate and onto a country road at around 10.30am, a white Nissan Duke was headed towards them at 30mph, according to The Telegraph.

The Queen has often been spotted sat in the back of the green Range Rover when attending engagements.

According to onlookers, the Queen’s car was forced to swerve onto a grass verge while the Nissan came to an abrupt halt before driving on.

Speaking about the Queen involved in near collision, a passerby said: “We sometimes get cars going much faster along that road so the Queen was very lucky.”

The Queen, who flew by helicopter to Sandringham earlier this week so she could spend her birthday away from Windsor Castle, is expected to remain in the Norfolk residency until next week.

The Queen recently held a secret meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their Invictus Games visit as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year.

In previous years the Queen has been spotted actually driving her Range Rover, as you can see from the clip below.

But in recent weeks her health fears have sparked reports that the Queen is using a wheelchair ‘much of the time’ following her Covid recovery which has forced her to cancel some personal engagements.