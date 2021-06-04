We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The unbelievable way Prince Charles was 'reduced to tears' by Prince William has been revealed.

Prince Charles has admitted he couldn’t believe it when he was ‘reduced to tears’ by his son Prince William in a documentary following a conversation about royal succession.

The Duke of Cornwall revealed how the Duke of Cambridge moved him in an unexpected way.

This royal news comes as Prince William admits he should have stopped ‘dangerous’ stunt outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince William unbelievably “reduced” Prince Charles to tears after he spoke out about the importance of royal succession and inheritance in a TV documentary.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, made a heartfelt statement in ITV’s 2019 documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, in which he talks about the importance of succession if the Queen retires and inheritance. And his words brought his father to tears.

Charles’ reaction comes after he saw his eldest son speak to a second-generational farmer, Mervyn Keeling, about his intentions with his father’s private estate.

In the clip, William said, “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, about the family angle, I really do.”

Mr Keeling said, “And you’ve got children yourself, to pass it onto, so that’s what it’s all about.”

And William agreed, “Yeah, absolutely.”

But when Prince Charles watched it back for the first time he recalled how he got all choked up with emotions. He said, “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it, I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile.”

Charles, the heir apparent, is said to have encouraged William, the second-in-line to the throne, to undertake more training to prepare for his next role as the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, last month the telling sign Prince William and Kate are preparing for Prince Charles to be king was revealed. And it was reported that Charles is planning ‘huge changes to royal residences’ when he becomes king.

But first, the Queen will have to pass away as it’s understood she plans to complete her reign in the same sad way as her grandmother Queen Victoria.

As Emily Andrews of the Mail on Sunday claimed, “Over the past two years, the two men have become much closer, their bond much stronger.

“Partly, this is natural as they get older and realise their shared values — a current Prince of Wales and his successor — in protecting the monarchy. But, also, it has been a necessity as the institution has suffered blows to its reputation,” she added.