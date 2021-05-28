We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has admitted he should have stopped a 'dangerous' stunt that took place outside Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge made the admission to actress Emma Stone who stars in the new Cruella movie.

The Duke told actress Emma Stone “We should have had you stopped!” when she revealed the risky scenes filmed for the new Disney movie Cruella.

During a video call with stars of the new movie Emma Thompson, 62, and Emma Stone, 32, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked them for allowing them to have a preview of the film for NHS workers at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

And Kate asked, “Was it fun to film?” To which Emma Stone replied, “So much fun. We were all over London, we were in front of Liberty, they transformed Carnaby Street into 70s London, which was amazing.

“And then, we were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point, I was riding a motorcycle around The Mall.”

But Prince William joked “We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous.”

Laughing, she agreed and added, “I really got away with it. It’s incredible.”

Prince William and Kate have been taking part in a tour of Scotland, in which Prince William started solo, with his wife Kate joining him on Monday, as she found someone to look after their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But on the video call to the Cruella stars Prince William told Kate about his embarrassing moment with a cheeky admirer who asked him for a kiss.

William said, “I got propositioned by a 96-year-old lady called Betty yesterday, who wanted to kiss me. She’s in a care home and I said, ‘Betty if I do that I’m going to get slapped on the back of the head for inappropriate social distancing’.

“And she said, ‘I’ll have you afterwards then’, she was a right character.”

Kate, who has been married to the Duke for 10 years, joked, “Is this what happens when I’m not around?”