Archie’s nursery school is VERY different from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ – it even has hummingbirds for the kids to look after.

Archie’s special nursery school has been revealed and among the unusual features are lessons in emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability and coding.

The two-year-old toddler, who became a big brother to sister Lilibet Diana last year, is reportedly being sent to a PreK nursery school that is unusual, even for California.

And if you thought his cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school at Thomas’ Battersea was impressive with 60 after-school clubs, this nursery is another level from the Montessori nursery school in Norfolk where the Cambridge youngster attended where he was allowed to wear his slippers.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to LA to start a new life for themselves and their family, they have wasted no time in getting Archie settled into a new routine – but instead of sending him to a nearby California PreK used by other celebrity kids, the Sussexes have chosen something special, according to The Mirror.

A parent at the school told The Mirror that none of the other nursery children even know (or care) that Archie is a member of the British royal family.

“They don’t know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn’t care—unless Meghan was a Disney princess,” the source said.

The choice of Archie’s nursery reflects Harry’s emphasis on mental health and the environment, and Meghan’s focus on compassion and caring.

Class sizes are small and it puts great stress on the environment – with gardens that have fruit trees, plants, butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. Students get close to nature by helping to grow and harvest vegetables. With lessons in Spanish, music, dance, theatre and coding.

The unnamed parent also revealed that the Sussexes have been laid back about their links to the monarchy and noted, “Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad.”

But Meghan is also a doting mum as she was previously pictured carrying Archie to nursery carrying his backpack and a space-themed lunch box.

And while the Sussexes aren’t expected to ever set up a first-day at school photo opportunity like the Cambridge’s – in which Prince William and Kate released snaps of them taking their children Prince George and Charlotte to school, you could say that Archie’s school is more impressive than the school rule Prince Geroge and Charlotte are allowed to break.

No wonder the tot has his own vegetable patch at home and his Chick-Inn.