Mike Tindall has recalled the heroic moment he pulled apart a ‘blooded’ fight during the England final at Wembley.

The royal, who attended the match with his wife Zara Tindall, on Sunday, has spoken out for the first time since it was reported that he stepped in to stop two men from fighting.

Speaking on his rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike, 42, told his co-stars and their listeners about the ‘blooded fight’.

He said, “A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game anyway, he was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat.

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way and I just pulled these guys apart.”

Mike, who is a dad of three to daughters, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and Lucas, aged three months, explained how he asked the two guys ‘what are you doing?’ before one wandered off with ‘blood all over him’ while the other blood-covered man was on the floor.

He continued, “I was just like you know these kids, what are they learning about going to a live football game?

“We all knew that if England won, it would be the best night ever, if they lost, it’s like board up your shops. Why do we have to have that mentality? It’s just absolutely ridiculous and it was an unsavoury environment to be in, and as I say, I wouldn’t have enjoyed being there if I had had my kids there.”

Meanwhile, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their son Prince George were enjoying the match from the VIP box after for a previous match Prince George had been called a lucky charm for the team, and royal fans loved seeing the family cheer on England together.

But Prince William later spoke out to say how ‘sickened’ he was with all the racist abuse hurled at the England players when the team sadly lost to Italy during penalties. In particular, players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been subjected to racist abuse following the game.