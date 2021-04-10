We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the death of Prince Philip and in light of the ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, many people are wondering if Prince Harry will be able to attend the funeral of his grandfather.

On April 9, the royal family shared the sad news that the Duke of Edinburgh had died, two months before his 100th birthday. Buckingham Palace released a statement on their website, saying, “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

While the place where Prince Philip will be buried has been revealed, the final funeral arrangements haven’t been confirmed just yet. What is clear, though, is that members of the royal family will be travelling from around the country to attend – with Prince Harry and Meghan possibly flying in from the US.

Will Prince Harry attend Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Harry is likely to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, according to the Press Association. However, he will be subject to the same quarantining rules as other people coming into the country from abroad.

With the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral likely to be approximately one week after his death, according to royal tradition, Prince Harry would need to leave the US as soon as possible. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reported that, in fact, Prince Harry would need to fly into the country from California this weekend (April 10/11) in order to quarantine.

Sources reportedly told the Daily Mirror that Prince Harry has spoken to several members of his family since the news of Prince Philip’s death yesterday, including his father Prince Charles and cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie.

“He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home,” one insider said.

However, it’s thought that Meghan Markle won’t be joining Prince Harry if he does attend the funeral of Prince Philip. She’s expected to give birth to their baby girl in the summer, as revealed in the recent Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living the US and haven’t been back to the UK since stepping down as senior royals last year.

Buckingham Palace have confirmed that they will announce detailed funeral arrangements soon. A statement on the Royal website currently reads, “During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current Government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified Funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty The Queen. Details will be confirmed in due course.”

Video of the Week

The couple have paid tribute to Prince Philip via their Archewell website already, removing all functions and replacing them with some words of honour. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the site reads, along with the dates of his life, 1921 to 2021.

A personal note from Harry and Meghan underneath reads, “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”