Zara Tindall’s husband Mike shares sweet details of family’s first holiday post-lockdown

Mike Tindall opened up on his first post-lockdown getaway with Zara and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Mike didn’t say if the Tindalls had jetted off abroad this summer or if they’d taken inspiration from Prince William and Kate Middleton, who recently took the Cambridge kids on a stunning UK staycation.

Chatting to his co-host, Alex Payne, Mike admitted that he could do with another break to recover from his hectic family holiday with the little ones.

“It was lovely, thank you, I would like to say it was relaxing but I actually feel I need a holiday off the back of the holiday,” he joked.

Mike has used the podcast to share a number of special yet rare moments in his family, as Zara and their daughters made an unexpected visit during the podcast’s Christmas special.

During the episode, Mike jokingly admitted that Lena clutched his Santa hat off his head while Mia handed him a spoonful of cereal from her bowl.

Mike announced the birth of their son Lucas on the podcast back in March, telling his co-hosts Alex and James Haskell, “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

The sportsman has since shared more heartfelt details of his life with a newborn baby boy.

“There’s not much going on. Just newborn, a month-old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good,” he said back in April.

“Tell you what I did do at the weekend because it was sunny and windy. I thought it’d be a great idea to take four children kite flying on Mitch Common so I spent three hours untangling strings,” he added.

“It was the most stressful three hours of my life and I was just shouting at children as they were running around uncrossing strings.: