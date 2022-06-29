What is the story of Hocus Pocus 2 and which cast members are returning?

Fans of the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus, will be pleased to know that the second film is coming soon. But what will the plot be and which cast members are returning?

Almost 30 years after the original, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally on its way - landing on our screens just in time for Halloween. Now, an official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been released, giving fans a teaser of what's to come. The original Hocus Pocus film saw the three Sanderson sisters resurrected after 300 years to cause chaos in the town of Salem, Massachusetts. And now, three decades later, the witches are back.

Following the success of other Disney+ film and TV (opens in new tab) hits such as Doctor Strange (opens in new tab) and Pam and Tommy (opens in new tab). The Halloween classic is sure to go down well with viewers. And to add to excitement, we've shared the upcoming storyline and cast list.

What is the story of Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 will revolve around an aspiring witch named Becca, who accidentally summons the Sanderson Sisters back on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop (also the former home of the Sanderson Sisters).

Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie - who bully Becca. There is also Sam, who is a fellow classmate and also works at the magic shop, and is a potential romantic interest in the film.

The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher, who directed hit film The Proposal.

She said: “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available on Disney plus from Friday 30th September 2022.

Which cast members are returning for Hocus Pocus 2?

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Did You Hear About the Morgans?) plays Sarah Sanderson

Bette Midler (Beaches, The First Wives Club) plays Winifred Sanderson

Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, The Wedding Planner) plays Mary Sanderson

Doug Jones (Pan's Labrynth, The Shape of Water) plays Billy Butcherson

Speaking about reprising her role for Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler said: "We looked at [the script] and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great."

And Sarah Jessica Parker spoke about how the Sanderson sisters' love for singing will continue in the second film. She said, "﻿They think they’ve won this time. And they still enjoy a musical number.”

Unfortunately, Thora Birch won't be returning as Dani Dennison, due to scheduling conflicts. She said: "Everybody tried so hard to make that happen and it just didn't, but everybody tried so hard."

However, we will see actors including Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Molly's Game), Tony Hale (Toy Story 4, American Ultra) and Sam Richardson (We're the Millers, Veep) join the cast of Hocus Pocus 2.

When did Hocus Pocus 2 finish filming?

Filming wrapped up for Hocus Pocus 2 in late January 2022, after first starting in October 2021. It was confirmed in May 2021 that the witch trio would be back for a second film.

On 14th November 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a behind the scenes shot from filming and told fans: "No rest for the wicked."

In May 2022, director Anne Fletcher revealed why now was the right time for a sequel. She said: "Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film."

Much of the first Hocus Pocus was filmed in Salem, Massachusetts. But while some of the second film was filmed here, most of it was filmed in Rhode Island.

