The Queen is set to 'clip wings' of Prince Harry before he is expected to return to royal events in 2021.

Her majesty is likely to take steps to stop her grandson from stealing the limelight, a royal expert claims

The Queen is set to ‘clip wings’ of grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle should they return to royal events in the UK.

Her majesty, who turns 95 in April, is due to review the Megxit deal with Prince Harry, 36, in 2021 and as part of this they are expected to discuss his future with the Royal Family as well as his titles.

But while royal expert Russel Myers doesn’t believe the Queen will ban Harry, who has 19-month-old son Archie with wife Meghan, from returning for major royal milestones, he thinks she is more likely to “clip the wings” of the Sussex couple after they have become increasingly popular in the US.

Mr Myers told Nine Honey, “I don’t think they will ban him from coming back. Harry is a very popular member of the family however they do want to clip their wings a little bit. They have launched this juggernaut persona, they’re very, very popular in the states.”

But he warned, “They’ve been signing these big-money deals and it needs to work for both parties.”

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million pound Netflix deal and have been continuing with their charitable work in the states, after setting up home in Santa Barbara. But it’s understood the Queen wasn’t told about their Netflix deal.

Mr Myers continued, “I think that will be the main crux of these meetings that are coming up in the future. I think there’s a lot of water under the bridge. We have to remember that it was an absolute bombshell statement that they didn’t tell the Queen, they didn’t tell Charles or William – the senior royals. They completely blindsided them with their decision and I think tensions are still running pretty high with that, to be honest.”

After the couple signed a deal with music streaming service Spotify with hopes to bring “different perspectives” and interviews with “amazing people” to our ears.

And fans of the Sussexes were in for a real festive treat with Episode one – as their 19-month-old son Archie made a surprise appearance by lending his own vocals to the recording. But in order for fans to hear the adorable surprise they had to listen very carefully to the recording – as some might have even missed it if they switched off too soon as he wishes everyone a Happy New Year at the very end.